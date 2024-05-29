Session 1 Free Biofield Clearing 174 Hz tuning fork sound healing session - help clear front chakras

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 1. Focuses on the front of the body, both left and right sides. I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to invite any stuck energy off to the side of each chakra to come into the body (combing), mix that energy with the energy in the chakra, and column out until the energy feels like it is flowing freely. Listening can help a person heal from past traumas and stuck energies. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield.

If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes while you listen to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.

Results vary. Go at your own pace. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and grounding.