WHY YOU ARE OVERWEIGHT!

Start of the donor show 20 Aug 2023...





I'm trying to lose weight. I work out every day and watch what I eat as well. However, I always buy junk food when I go grocery shopping. I don't purchase them consciously. It feels as if I fall into a trance, and it ends once I devour the junk food. Afterwards, I feel shame and regret, and I hate myself. I read many nutrition books and know the correct foods from the bad ones. However, I am still weak whenever I see junk. How can I remove this conditioning or feeling of being in a trance?





Also:





Hey Stef the girl I’m dating had 2 Covid shots to go on a cruise. When I asked her if she’d get more she said no but then later admitted she would in certain circumstances (traveling to see parents if sick). Due to how jab can affect fertility (and health) I’m not inclined to marry her. She also said she’d want kids vaxxed but I wouldn’t (no placebo controlled studies on vaccines hence no way of showing they’re safe). Are my concerns reasonable?





WANT THE FULL SHOW?





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022