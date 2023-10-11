© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Across West Bank and in occupied Jerusalem, huge marches taking place in support of the resistance and the steadfast people of Gaza. In Al-Khalil, the people chant:
- "Unity, Unity, national unity!
The entire revolutionary forces!
Hamas, Fatah, and the PFLP!
And Saraya of Jihad!
- We die and it lives!
Palestine!
We die and it lives!
Palestine!
- To Al-Quds, we march!
Martyrs by the millions!"