CHINA'S AGGRESSION COULD START WORLD WAR III
This Sky News Australia special investigation into China’s growing threat of war against Taiwan reveals how it could spark a global conflict between the United States and China – leaving Australia caught in the crossfire. Sky News anchor and investigative journalist Peter Stefanovic speaks to defence experts to understand Australia’s defence capabilities as an impending war between China and Taiwan looms.  Mr Stefanovic hit the ground in Taiwan to hear the desperate fears of locals who count the days before an attack on their democratic island.   In his final interview before passing away, the late Senator Jim Molan gave a crucial warning for the government and Australians to begin preparing for war, fearing the nation could be caught in the crossfire of a battle between China and the United States.

