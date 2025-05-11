Trump to get $400 million 'Flying Palace' gift from Qatar’s royal family

158 views • 4 months ago

More about it from today:

Looks fancy: think 47 will like it?

Trump will receive lavish Boeing 747-8 jet — 13yo aircraft set for upgrades with top-tier security and communications systems

