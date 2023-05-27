© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are introducing nanotechnology into all sorts of injectable products, especially in what they call vaccines for Covid. Self-assembled nanotechnologies, based on graphene, are advanced non-human technologies, but implemented by humans. The parasitization of our species ordered by "them" will lead to the extinction of human beings as we know them, who will become transhuman, monitored, with non-human thoughts that can in turn be read remotely via electromagnetic waves. Managed by AI, we will become what they call enhanced humans. Augmented humans.
Mirrored from La Quinta Columna:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/