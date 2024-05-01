God's Rescue and Redemption Plan | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Church, YOU needed to be rescued! Before the sun and the moon were created, before the earth came forth, before the garden was ever created, before man was ever formed, our heavenly Father had designed a rescue and redemption plan for mankind. He knew what was going to happen, what we would need, where we would be, and He knew how man would walk away from him. Long before that first sin took place and stained the souls of Adam and Eve and the rest of us throughout the ages, the Father had already established, implemented in every detail, by the Son and carried out through the guiding Power of the Holy Spirit, His Rescue and Redemption Plan just for YOU. Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

