BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 6.19.2023 INFORMATION warfare! Who controls the TOP? More LIES exposed! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 06/20/2023

LT of And We Know


June 19, 2023


Hope you had a great Father’s Day weekend. The news cycle seems to be very stale..not much seems to be going on, however, if you are on social media… rumors are flying around about military moves, the hatred of Trump from the LEFT is beyond belief..yet he keeps growing in the polls. We will look at real fathers and might expose the fake ones who occupied the White House and will uncover the bloodlines from Adam and Eve to the EVIL ones we are against today… let’s go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation


Scotty compilation. https://t.me/ScottyMar10/980


Schiffs son

https://t.me/c/1716023008/182161


🇺🇸 Non-Voting Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett: Donald Trump “needs to be shot— stopped.” https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/73888


🔥Hungary PM Orban: The pro-war camp are attacking @realDonaldTrump with full force. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/26795


Now even our National Parks are hosting drag queens for “Pride Month” https://t.me/inmagnaexcitatio/126864


Sen. Hawley: "Why don't you just release it? Is it classified?" https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/38067


Obama Family a Fraud https://twitter.com/SantaSurfing/status/1670708104424755206?s=20

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2v6lai-6.19.23-information-warfare-who-controls-the-top-more-lies-exposed-pray.html

Keywords
trumpnewsliespresidentamericadeep statechristianfathersthe leftpraybloodlinesinformation warevil onesltand we knowexposing evilmilitary moves
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy