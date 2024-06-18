BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Karen Kingston: Pfizer Charged with Conspiracy, mRNA Shots Have Transhuman Purpose
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
2811 views • 11 months ago

Karen Kingston discusses a new lawsuit charging Pfizer with conspiracy to commit fraud and unconscionable acts related to its mRNA injections. She delves into the nanoparticle technology that is in the mRNA injections, synthetic biology being utilized for purposes of transhumanism. We have underestimated the enemy, they've outsmarted and outmaneuvered us. We must resist this push to eliminate constitutional rights in the West.


Karen Kingston Websites

Kingston Report Substack https://karenkingston.substack.com

Karen Kingston X https://twitter.com/Kingston_Truth


About Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVID-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.


Keywords
vaccinesnanotechnologyelon musktranshumanismpfizercovidmrnasynthetic biology
