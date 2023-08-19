Energy Update: 2023 4th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What will be coming up for the 4th Quarter 2023? Let's find out with my 20234th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading and the upcoming energy update, to
share more about what's to come in the next few months. And, of course
utilizing my ever-so-accurate and new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck. I'm
utilizing one of my new particular oracle spreads from this deck, but with my
own intuitive spin, so it'll be super interesting. Normally I blend this
oracle deck with my new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck...however, I was
guided just to use the original Celestial Frequencies Oracle this time. We
will gain insight into the upcoming Q4 energies, and how to best navigate with
some intuitive insights! Brilliant Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION
MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All
Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)
https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐
(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
CSID: f48138367bf9a7bf
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co