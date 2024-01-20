Will the Fani Willis affair INSANITY lead to a Trump VICTORY?

Glenn Beck





Jan 19, 2024





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has found herself in a load of trouble after she was accused of hiring a romantic partner in her election interference case against former president Donald Trump. Glenn and Stu discuss the latest updates as Willis refuses to comment about the lawyer she hired — and massively overpaid. But she has also reportedly threatened legal action against the lawyer's wife, who has accused her of having an affair. Maybe she should make the charge and not just threaten it, Glenn says. Either way, this is one mess that's probably worth keeping an eye on.





