During counter-battery warfare, the Dnepr Group of Forces Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system crew destroyed an American-made M777 howitzer.
▫️The Group’s artillery units do their duty in cohesion with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews. An UAV crew located enemy howitzer and adjusted Akatsiya artillery unit’s strikes. As a result of a direct hit, the M777 ammunition detonated. The American howitzer is beyond repair after such an event.