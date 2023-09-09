2nd Coming in 2027 or 2030? (Part 1: 2 Witnesses)

If the rapture takes place this fall (2023), when could we expect the 2nd Coming of Christ? This is an important question--not for us--but for those who will be left behind. My research indicates that Christ will return in 2027...not 2030...as many people suggest. The preponderance of the evidence points to the Jews only having 3.5 years of Tribulation--the last half of Daniel's 70th week. How much 'tribulation' will take place before the midpoint of the 70th Week? How do the 2 Witnesses play into the story of a '7 year tribulation'? Watch with an open heart! God bless! Instructions for updating the timeline on your drive: Delete the current version on the drive and download 2.8c from MediaFire onto your drives. Go to the "MediaFire" link to get the latest downloads. https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos Newest! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LDQEfvLM0TUo0VyDB-iku4_gi-d-qHBA/view?usp=sharing “Dating of the 70th Week of Daniel”: (Mark Wilburn) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f3x1IJ6nxDtyrH-vDx-bJsf3hJ2IO28o/view?usp=share_link “Finding the Upper Limit/Fig Tree Generation” (Daniel Terwilliger): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v3FY9bFv_cYKyc3lXbTy8yy3v7rAz2XY/view?usp=sharing “New Sign” Video (Bright Morning Star): https://youtu.be/YJVS2VXI2ag “Jesus’ commentary on Daniel 9” video: https://youtu.be/MhJyY3vX7mU Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s Revelation: Chapter by Chapter video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl To order the jump drive with my videos, timelines, etc: https://endtimebiblestudy.com/ Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link NEW OPTION for downloading my videos and materials: The 64 GB drive is now available to download online for fr.ee here https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos . We ask that you sign up for an account through the link (if possible), which will grant the account additional bandwidth for others to download the videos in the future. Would you be interested in fellowshipping with like-minded people in your area? Email Amy if you’d like to be connected with someone in your area: [email protected]. (Disclaimer: Always exercise discernment and use good judgment when contacting anyone you do not know.) Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com

