💲NET ZERO = BIG BUSINESS WEF BANKER ADMITS

At the WEF, banker Bill Winters admits the quiet part out loud:

🗣 "It's a big business for us, and we made the guidance externally a couple of years ago that we'd make a billion dollars of income by 2026, and we'll be pretty close to that in 2025."

💬 "We do the right thing, and we get paid for it. It's kind of a win-win," Winters assured.

So there you have it—climate agenda = profit machine. While politicians flip-flop, banks are cashing in on the "transition."