PUBLIC NOTICE: State Assemblies & those pledged/voting-for the Deep State
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
18 followers
43 views • 02/15/2024

http://annavonreitz.com/bankforinternationalsettlements.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/lincolnsnation.pdf

When SERCO's charter is pulled, the U.S. Military may again be paid by The States Assembly and return to its roots of protecting the Constitution & People of America. http://annavonreitz.com/serco.pdf

https://mega.nz/file/wktiXTQA#ClhlFUmCb5bYUAhuVrm-1ApwPeB8F1oi0wiZ0zdBYv8

The U.S. Govt. Can Legally Kill Us - The 2nd Largest PSYOP in the Past 120 Years: https://www.brighteon.com/1f3b671a-9d7e-41ed-be85-3f0f904df26b

http://annavonreitz.com/misapplicationoflaw.pdf


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZKr64PdGKA&t=216s

https://principia-scientific.com/geomagnetic-extinction-a-paramount-science-disagreement/

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs: Does The CIA Destabilize the World?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aOj41uYuK0&t=116s


My videos will be educational material for after [Positive] Martial Law has taken place, so those wishing to know will have a method of learning "The Greater Picture."  This is why I have continued to make them even though for now few are interested in knowing what Life-is-all-about! 

I played 4-dimensional Chess with the Municipal City OF Apache Junction, INC over my Traveling Issue & THEY lost---yet still haven't realized this! Someday THEY will regret having STOPPED, DETAINED, & INTERIGATED me! I posted them a written Notice, as per my attached plate on the rear of my Travel Devise & THEY did NOT comply! http://annavonreitz.com/identitytheftviasubstitution3.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/identitytheftviasubstitution.pdf

Keywords
deep stateelitenwocycleassemblyrepresentativeworld economic forumbissercoklaus schwabbureaucratlucifariansregulation z
