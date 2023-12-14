Vitamins & Minerals for Immune Health

The immune system is your body’s first line of defense against illness. The immune system fights off pathogens that try to invade your body.

Luckily, there are simple measures you can take to help keep your immune system strong and healthy, ready to fight whatever the season brings – the IMMUNE PAK!

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the benefits of a healthy immune system and which supplements can help you keep your immune system strong and healthy! Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To order the Immune Pak mentioned in this podcast, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/Dr-Hotzes-Immune-Pak-with-Vitamins-A-B-C-D-Zinc-and-Probiotics_p_215.html