ON JESUS - From Lentulus and Josephus to A.I. and Homo Deus

A small research on the alleged issues of the letter of Publius Lentulus and famous historian and military leader Flavius Josephus' Testimonium Flavianum about Jesus - in the context of the actual confusion related to the person and the mission of the Lord

- as always, from the perspective of the Bible and the XIXth century New Revelation (through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer)

Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold/3-Days-in-the-Temple/