Man suddenly found a strange object moving on the snow, He cried after getting closer to see
High Hopes
Pets in Love


Jan 24, 2024


Puppy struggling in the cold snowstorm! The video was recorded by an animal lover. He was recording the first snowfall of the season. Suddenly, a small movement on the ground near the cars caught his attention! Something unknown is moving on the ground! What could it be? The man immediately went out and approached the strange object! Surprisingly, he was shocked when he realized it was a puppy. The little dog is struggling in the snow. A thick layer of snow covered his body! This is the parking lot for residents nearby! Could it be that the dog fell out of his owner's car?

Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-XZ_iiETps

