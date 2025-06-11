BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MAHA the Real Deal or Just a Scam? Behind the Scenes in DC w/ Dr. Sherry Tenpenny
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
667 followers
317 views • 3 months ago

Sarah opens with a monologue on RFK Jr.’s bold move to fire the vaccine advisory board—and what it signals for the future of public health policy. Then, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny returns to discuss the controversial MAHA movement, defending the importance of patience and discernment as it unfolds.

Dr. Tenpenny also dives into her explosive new book, "Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law". She exposes the structural corruption behind today’s medical-industrial complex and offers insight into how we can reclaim bodily autonomy in an era of weaponized healthcare.

You can follow Dr. Tenpenny at https://drtenpenny.com/

