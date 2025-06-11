MAHA the Real Deal or Just a Scam? Behind the Scenes in DC w/ Dr. Sherry Tenpenny

Nimi top quality skin care @ http://NimiSkincare.com - use code SARAH to save 10%

Sarah opens with a monologue on RFK Jr.’s bold move to fire the vaccine advisory board—and what it signals for the future of public health policy. Then, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny returns to discuss the controversial MAHA movement, defending the importance of patience and discernment as it unfolds.

Dr. Tenpenny also dives into her explosive new book, "Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law". She exposes the structural corruption behind today’s medical-industrial complex and offers insight into how we can reclaim bodily autonomy in an era of weaponized healthcare.

You can follow Dr. Tenpenny at https://drtenpenny.com/

