FALSE FLAG ALERT Israel’s Massacre of U.S.S. Liberty Crewmen. One of the Most Controversial Coverup’s In American History May, 24, 1967
46 views • 9 months ago
The Incredible True Story Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/
Pentagon orders USS Liberty, the military's most advanced intelligence-gathering ship, to sail for Eastern Mediterranean Sea from Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan
June 5, 1967
Israel launches surprise attack against Egypt, starting the Six Day War
June 7, 1967
USS Liberty arrives off the coast of Egypt, begins patrolling unsuspectedly in international waters
June 8, 1967
Capt. William McGonagle orders crew to man battle stations, as "friendly" Israeli recon planes turn into merciless eagles of death, massacring Americans, and shredding the U.S. Flag with bullets and blood
June 9, 1967
Help finally arrives
June 11, 1967
The damaged, yet defiant, USS Liberty hobbles to Malta, where crew is threatened into silence... beginning the cover up on most decorated single naval encounter in American history
August 2020
The Truth Is Revealed
