Child of Sexual Assault Shares Why He's Thankful that His Mother Chose Life
High Hopes
High Hopes
22 views • 02/09/2024

John-Henry Westen


Feb 8, 2024


Pro-life activist Steventhen Holland shares the moving story of how his mother chose life rather than abortion after surviving sexual assault by multiple men. Steventhen's mother resisted hospital pressure to have an abortion because she valued the life in her womb—even choosing poverty, danger, and homelessness as a result. Steventhen's moving story about his birth, adoption, and reunion with his biological mother after 27 years is a pro-life story that is changing countless hearts and minds to reject abortion and choose life. The culture of life is filled with shining examples of faith, heroism, and sacrifice, and Steventhen Holland's story powerfully reminds us why every unborn child is a gift from God.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bsek0-child-of-sexual-assault-shares-why-hes-thankful-that-his-mother-chose-life.html

sexual assaultabortionlifecatholicmotherchildjohn-henry westensteventhen holland
