Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | Larry Johnson with Russia/Ukraine updates
82 views • 07/06/2023

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

Larry Johnson w/ latest on Russia and Ukraine each saying the other is plotting to attack Nuke plant


Summary:

Following a muted first reaction to Ukraine’s intent to seek a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) at the Bucharest summit (ref A), Foreign Minister Lavrov and other senior officials have reiterated strong opposition, stressing that Russia would view further eastward expansion as a potential military threat.


NATO enlargement, particularly to Ukraine, remains “an emotional and neuralgic” issue for Russia, but strategic policy considerations also underlie strong opposition to NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia.


In Ukraine, these include fears that the issue could potentially split the country in two, leading to violence or even, some claim, civil war, which would force Russia to decide whether to intervene. Additionally, the GOR and experts continue to claim that Ukrainian NATO membership would have a major impact on Russia’s defense industry, Russian-Ukrainian family connections, and bilateral relations generally.


In Georgia, the GOR fears continued instability and “provocative acts” in the separatist regions.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-vY3ANoutI&t=401s

Keywords
warukrainejudge napolitanolarry johnsonno peacezelenskydeep state stronghold
