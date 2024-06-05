Brighteon Broadcast News, June 5, 2024 – The masses are OBLIVIOUS that World War III has already begun

- Potential World War III with Russia

- FDA seizes and later releases toothpaste shipment.

- The challenges of learning Asian languages and appreciation for Dr. Murakami. (4:24)

- US-Israel relations, #ICC sanctions, and backup power during potential nuclear war. (7:59)

- Economic collapse, banking system failure, and global currency shifts away from the #dollar. (15:32)

- Potential election interference and government purge. (20:26)

- AI, large language models, and their impact on the military. (30:56)

- Potential use of drones in warfare, including autonomous drones with AI capabilities. (49:18)

- Fauci's crimes against humanity and Ivan Raiklin confronting him. (54:27)

- Toxic biosolids in agriculture and health risks. (59:05)

- Using human waste as fertilizer in agriculture. (1:04:58)

- Toxic chemicals in food and #vaccines, cancer diagnosis for Texas representative. (1:11:24)

- #Cancer, medical system and ignorance. (1:17:12)

- Nuclear war and its consequences. (1:21:57)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





