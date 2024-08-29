Natalie Winters: Zuckerberg Rigged the 2020 Election, Murdered Free Speech, and Should be in Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 27, 2024) Natalie Winters posted on X:
Mark Zuckerberg rigged the 2020 election and murdered free speech.
A weak apology isn’t the “big win” House Republicans think it is.
Prison time is.
Mark Zuckerberg’s letter: https://x.com/JudiciaryGOP/status/1828201780544504064
Natalie Winters' post: https://x.com/i/status/1828566867847393605
Natalie Winters on X: https://x.com/nataliegwinters
Clip is from Steve Bannon’s War Room – episode 3863: https://rumble.com/v5cncfp-episode-3863-marxist-indoctrination-of-minnesota-biden-pulls-attack-dog-off.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp