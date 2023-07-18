BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Attacked & Almost Killed Repeatedly Trying to Get this Message Out about Israel Attack on US
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
79 followers
1
227 views • 07/18/2023

Jewish Gay Mafia can buy property for $1 with No Pay Back Loans. Look at New York City ... or almost any city in the World. Who owns what? More: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick 

This 14 minute video may best explain it: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/

#WBNemesis

Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem NH 03079


Cell, not WhatsApp, 1 Eight Six Zero 574 0695

The bigger picture of me in the thumbnail of this video was taken in Odessa Ukraine July 2019. I went straight there after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu got me off the No Fly List. FBI came to me in an Odessa Bar & told me that if I continued to try to call Alex Jones about what I learned about the Bidens, Clintons, & Obamas rigging the upcoming elections, my plane back to the US would be blown up. The photo on Gab can be looked into for the Metadata for when & where the photo was taken.



newsjusticebankingjudicialwbnemesis
