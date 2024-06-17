CHUCK DA SCHMUCK DELETES POST AFTER TWITTER ROASTS HIS RAW CHEESEBURGER SKILLS 🍔 ON FATHER'S DAY

Chuck Schumer's Grilling Gaffe Goes Viral: Senator Deletes Post After Twitter Roasts His Raw Cheeseburger Skills





In a Father's Day post that was quickly deleted, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shared a photo of himself at the grill, attempting to showcase his culinary skills. However, eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed a major flaw in his cooking technique: Schumer had placed a slice of cheese on a raw burger patty, sparking a wave of ridicule and memes. The post, which Schumer captioned "Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!", was ratioed into oblivion before the senator took it down.





The incident highlights the pitfalls of politicians trying to appear relatable on social media, with Schumer's attempt to connect with the common man backfiring spectacularly. Twitter users were quick to point out that the senator, who has a net worth estimated at over $69 million, probably doesn't spend much time grilling in his daily life. The photo also drew criticism for its apparent pandering, with some accusing Schumer of using his family's recent home purchase as a way to score political points.





Additional Information: The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the authenticity of politicians' social media posts and their attempts to connect with the public. Some have argued that Schumer's post was harmless and that the criticism is overblown, while others see it as a symptom of a larger problem with politicians trying to appear relatable without actually understanding the lives of everyday Americans. The incident also highlights the power of social media to hold public figures accountable for their actions and statements, and the importance of being mindful of what is shared online.





