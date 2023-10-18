BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Unleashes on ‘Corrupt’ World Health Organization in Viral Truth Social Video
300 views • 10/18/2023

Trump Unleashes on ‘Corrupt’ World Health Organization in Viral Truth Social Video

“The World Health Organization has become nothing more than a corrupt globalist scam paid for by the United States but owned and controlled by China.”

When former President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the World Health Organization in May 2020, he was met with fierce backlash from the mockingbird media and political opponents.


President of the American Medical Association, Patrice Harris, called Trump’s move “senseless” with “significant, harmful repercussions.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) described Trump’s intentions as “nothing short of reckless.”

But after three and a half years of COVID, it’s now become clear that Donald Trump’s foresight at the time was nothing short of impeccable because the World Health Organization has emerged as an unyielding force of medical tyranny. In fact, “[WHO] deserves to be completely abolished and replaced,” Trump declared in a video statement Tuesday.


presidentdonald j trumpspecial announcementagenda 47
