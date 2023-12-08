NASA's Famous Alleged Proof Of Moon Landings Bites The Dust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video shows irrefutable evidence of the staging of the Apollo missions
#apollo #moonlandings #nasa #moonlandinghoax
Click for futher analysis of the dust effect and for a collection of proofs that the Apollo missions were a lie: https://youtu.be/NBVdWCWfdBc
Italiano
Seguire questo link per una esaustiva compilation di prove che le missioni Apollo furono una menzogna:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc5khI0wlM&t=78s
Español
Hacer click en este link para una colección de pruebas que los alunizajes de la NASA fueron un engaño: