"Forgiveness and Faith"

Luke 17:1-10 NLT

One day Jesus said to his disciples, "There will always be temptations to sin, but what sorrow awaits the person who does the tempting! [2] It would be better to be thrown into the sea with a millstone hung around your neck than to cause one of these little ones to fall into sin. [3] So watch yourselves! "If another believer sins, rebuke that person; then if there is repentance, forgive. [4] Even if that person wrongs you seven times a day and each time turns again and asks forgiveness, you must forgive." [5] The apostles said to the Lord, "Show us how to increase our faith." [6] The Lord answered, "If you had faith even as small as a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, 'May you be uprooted and be planted in the sea,' and it would obey you! [7] "When a servant comes in from plowing or taking care of sheep, does his master say, 'Come in and eat with me'? [8] No, he says, 'Prepare my meal, put on your apron, and serve me while I eat. Then you can eat later.' [9] And does the master thank the servant for doing what he was told to do? Of course not. [10] In the same way, when you obey me you should say, 'We are unworthy servants who have simply done our duty.'

