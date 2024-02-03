⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 January - 3 February 2024)

▫️In the period from 27 January to 3 February 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered 37 group strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at AFU decision-making centres, military-industrial complex facilities, military airfield infrastructure, arsenals, and POL bases.

Moreover, temporary deployment areas of AFU formations, Ukrainian nationalists and foreign mercenaries units were struck.

All the assigned targets were successfully engaged.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Tabayevka (Kharkov region) and continued to improve the tactical situation along the front lines in separate areas.

Over the past week, Russian units repelled 41 attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 30th, 32th, 44th, 60th mechanised brigades, 57th motorised rifle brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoe (Lugansk People’s Republic), and Terni (Donetsk People’s Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 750 Ukrainian troops, one tank, nine armoured fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, and eight field artillery pieces.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery took more advantageous lines and repelled 19 AFU attacks.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 60th, 63rd mechanised brigades, 12th Special Operations Brigade, and 13th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Kirovsk, Yampolovka (Donetsk People’s Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (Lugansk People’s Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 1,825 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, six tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 36 motor vehicles, and six field artillery pieces.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and repelled 22 enemy attacks.

The Group’s aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on AFU and Ukrainian National Guard units near Verkhnekamenskoye, Artyomovskoye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, Belogorovka, Pereyezdnoye, and Georgiyevka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 2,245 UKR troops, five tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, 63 motor vehicles, 28 field artillery pieces & 2 Grad MLRS combat vehicles.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs repelled nine AFU attacks by cohesive actions.

In addition, units of the AFU 58th, 72nd mechd brigs, 79th Air Assault Brig, 127th and 128th territorial defence brigs suffered losses near Novomikhailovka, Konstantinovka, Ugledar, Staromayorskoye, Makarovka (DPR) & Priuytnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The AFU losses amounted up to 735 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery pieces 7 2 Grad MLRS combat vehicles.

▫️In Zaporozhye direct, units of the RU GOFs repelled 1 attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 108th Territorial Defence Brig near Lugovskoye & inflicted losses on AFU manpower & hardware near Rabotino, Nesteryanka, Pyatikhatki, Kamenskoye, Malaya Tokmachka & Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 385 UKR troops, 1 tank, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery pieces & 1 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.



▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of preemptive strikes of the RU GOFs supported by aviation and artillery, losses were inflicted on manpower & hardware of the AFU 35th, 37th, 38th marines brigs, 121st, 123rd & 124th territorial DEF brigs near Nikolyaevka, Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Tokarevka, Antonovka, Yantarnoye (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses amounted to 290 UKR troops killed & wounded, 4 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 26 motor vehicles, 11 motorboats & 12 field artillery pieces.



▫️Over the week, 26 UKR servicemen surrendered.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artillery of the RU GOFs wiped out seven AD systs, including 5 S-300, 1 French-made SAMP-T & 1 German-made IRIS-T.



▫️Moreover, 3 Norwegian-made NASAMS AD syst radar stations, two S-300 air defence system radar stations, one German-made IRIS-T air defence system radar station, and six AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.



Aviation and air defence units intercepted 20 aviation guided missiles, including four HARM anti-radiation missiles, one JDAM guided aerial bomb, 53 HIMARS, Uragan, and Olkha MLRS projectiles, as well as 423 unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,678 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 air defence missile systems, 14,893 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,215 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,952 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,179 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



