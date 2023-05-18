Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 15 – God Wins In The End Part 3

Watch the Series at TheSerapeum.com/HisStory





Tremulous skeins of destiny

flutter so ethereally

around me – but then I feel

its embrace is that of steel.

~The Book of Counted Sorrows





An ancient evil arises once more, prophecies are being fulfilled, and the Last Days are upon us. Those same prophecies tell us exactly how this plays out - God Wins In The End.





Remember this, and shew yourselves men: bring it again to mind, O ye transgressors.





Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure… yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.

~Isaiah 46:8-11





Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire

I hold with those who favor fire.

~Robert Frost





*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*

Part 1 Credits:

Outlaw Angels - Cries of The Crusaders (Struggle Jennings)

Steve Cioccolanti & Discover Ministries

God's Not Dead (1 and 2)

End Times Productions

Rob Skiba

Quest4Truth





Credits:

Life Essentials Videos

World Video Bible School (WVBS)

Lion of Judah

Kyle Butt

Tom MacDonald, Rich (Big N Rich)

Relevant TikTok Accounts.

D’nesh DSouza

KnowMoreNews

Israel Today

Jaws Theme

Inside Edition

Chick.com

Rob Skiba

Kingdom In Context









Docuseries links





https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/





https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/





Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid

https://redpillliving.com/sleep





If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!





💵www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/donate- Single AND Recurring Donation Options

▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV

▶️ Telegram Chatroom - https://t.me/+wW74vLWlDTZlZGMx





www.TheSerapeum.com

Social Media Links : www.TheSerapeum.com/Links





Sponsors:

www.RedPillLiving.com - Health & Beauty - Value Holistics & Quality

CarbonShield60 - Doubled Lifespan in Mammal Studies!

TimeStop - The Worlds Premier Beauty Cream! With CarbonShield60!

www.TheGreatAwakeningCoffee.com - Gourmet Coffee for Patriots!

www.GreenPillLiving.com - High Potency Full Spectrum CBD.

www.TheGreatAwakeningBooks.com - Censored Books for Patriots.

Bestselling Book Attacked by MSM: Qanon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening - www.TheBookofQanon.com





TheSerapeum.com is the worlds largest library of the occult (censored) and hidden history of Mankind, and Nephilim Kind. The Seed of the Serpent lives on, and the Seed War continues.





Welcome to the Seed War: You've been Warned.





At TheSerapeum.com, We Cover Ancient Aliens, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Elongated Skulls, Biblical and Scriptural Deep Dives, Censored History, and Who Runs the World - as well as what THEY Believe and Worship (And the Cosmology They are Hiding From Us), Culture & Christ, get informed and involved, Join us in TheSerapeum.com





NOTE: any action by any media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".