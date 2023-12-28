Create New Account
Autoimmune Treatment Program with Dr. Donald Ellsworth
Hotze Health
Autoimmune diseases have been rising for decades and are estimated to affect approximately 50 million Americans! Autoimmune diseases are the result of the immune system mistakenly attacking healthy tissues in the body. For autoimmune issues to evolve, the triad of predisposing genetics, environmental triggers, and an unhealthy gut need to be present.

Join Dr. Donald Ellsworth as he discusses the new Autoimmune treatment program at Hotze Health & Wellness Center! Individuals who suffer from autoimmune issues typically see significant benefit when functional medicine approaches are added to standard therapies. Listen to find out what autoimmune diseases we help address, naturally!

For more information on the helpful resources mentioned, visit https://www.hotzehwc.com/autoimmune-program/.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

