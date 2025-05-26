BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🇺🇸 Memorial Day 2025: Honoring America's Fallen Heroes | Meaning & Traditions
21 views • 3 months ago

🇺🇸 Memorial Day 2025: Honoring America's Fallen Heroes | Meaning & Traditions

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Memorial Day 2025 is here. Observed on Monday, May 26, this solemn federal holiday honors the brave men and women of the U.S. military who gave their lives in service to our country.


In this video, News Plus Globe explores the history, meaning, and modern traditions of Memorial Day—from its Civil War origins as Decoration Day to national remembrance ceremonies and parades.


We’ll also look at public life on Memorial Day, including what's open and closed, and how Americans balance tribute with summer celebrations.


🙏 Remember and honor our fallen heroes.


📅 Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

🇺🇸 Observed in: United States

🎖️ Purpose: Honor those who died in military service


📌 Don’t forget the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 PM (local time).


Hashtags:

#MemorialDay2025 #RememberAndHonor #DecorationDay #AmericanHeroes #NewsPlusGlobe

