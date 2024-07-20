Britain being taken over.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Britain just elected a Labour government on July 4th. That government has 141 new MP's who are members of the Fabian Society. Listen to Fabian Society member George Bernard Shaw an Irish playwright, critic, polemicist and political activist show the mindset this society has toward us, and the UK just has elected 141 of these types with Marxist mindset to the UK government.