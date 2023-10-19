The Unification of all Muslims and the Leading Role of Turkey against Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The South Front of WW III has opened with a false flag operation carried out by the Israeli government. Thanks to Bibi, Shanghai Joe, and Antony Blinken, Muslim Activation Day appears to be just around the corner.
The Wesley Clark 7-Country Inverview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Knt3rKTqCk
Zionism and the Creation of Israel (Greg Reese): https://www.brighteon.com/b2c94d5b-a249-48a0-b17a-216dae7eb4a2
Deletion of the God Gene through "vaccines": https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/10/18/funvax-it-doest-get-more-devious-than-this-nwo-conspiratorial-plot-to-inject-every-human-being-with-a-bioweapon-that-will-effectively-cancel-their/