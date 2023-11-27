Single-Income Family Eliminates All Debt in Two Years With Strategic Budget - Jessi Fearon

“You don’t have to be overwhelmed when it comes to managing your finances,” Jessi Fearon affirms. A certified financial coach, Jessi is the author of Getting Good with Money: Pay Off Your Debt and Find a Life of Freedom. She shares how she and her husband escaped the crushing abyss of consumer debt and a mortgage by getting savvy with money and figuring out what worked best for their specific needs. She breaks down how she and her husband looked at money differently, as well as how their spending habits changed. She encourages people to understand how they use money as well as why and where they spend it. Jessi also gives tips and tricks on how to get spending under control with a few easy and applicable pointers that anyone, anywhere, can apply to their lives and see stellar results.







Try keeping track of every transaction you make for 30 days and assess your money usage





Jessi and her husband paid off all of their debt of over $150,000 on a single income making less than $47,000 a year





You are in complete control over making a positive financial change if you start with simple baby steps





If you get honest about how you spend money with your spouse, it will help you assess what is a necessary purchase and what is not







