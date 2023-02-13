BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Methylene Blue Proven Depression Treatment - (Science Based)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
121 views • 02/13/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://bit.ly/3veRgv9
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj
The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! - https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Methylene Blue Proven Depression Treatment - (Science Based)


Methylene Blue is a powerful organic dye with potent nootropic, healing, and detox effects that people will gain from it when taking it internally correctly and safely.


One mental health issue Methylene Blue has been proven in scientific studies to treat effectively is depression and in this video, I go into extensively talking about the science of Methylene Blue and people with depression.


I also share with you how much Methylene Blue you should ideally be taking to treat depression and much more around the specific topic of "Methylene Blue & Treat Depression With it".


If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "Methylene Blue Proven Depression Treatment - (Science Based)" from start to finish!


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

