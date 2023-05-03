© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mark Trozzi - There's DNA in the RNA Shots
Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose - Kevin McKernan, Yvonne Helbert, Liam T. Kane, Stephen McLaughlin
https://osf.io/b9t7m/
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain excessive quantities of bacterial DNA: evidence and implications
https://doctors4covidethics.org/covid-19-mrna-vaccines-contain-excessive-quantities-of-bacterial-dna-evidence-and-implications/