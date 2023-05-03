Dr. Mark Trozzi - There's DNA in the RNA Shots

Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose - Kevin McKernan, Yvonne Helbert, Liam T. Kane, Stephen McLaughlin

https://osf.io/b9t7m/





COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain excessive quantities of bacterial DNA: evidence and implications

https://doctors4covidethics.org/covid-19-mrna-vaccines-contain-excessive-quantities-of-bacterial-dna-evidence-and-implications/