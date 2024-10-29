© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian General Reports Collapse of Front Due to Command Issues and Resource Shortages
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' front collapsed under the pressure of the Russian Armed Forces due to disorganization in command, exhaustion of personnel, and a shortage of reserves, stated Colonel General of the Ukrainian Army Marchenko.