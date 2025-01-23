Treasuring Wrath, Unto The Day Of Wrath, Romans 2 5 7 , Morning Manna , jan 22, 2025, hardness and impenitent, implacable,

Romans 2 5 7 , treasuring wrath, unto the day of wrath, morning manna ,jan 22, 2025, We have two words, hardness and impenitent. Hardness refers to deliberate stubborn resistance to God's will and truth. I don't understand why. I mean, I can understand people outside of the church having a hard heart.



offers the person another opportunity the person another opportunity the person another opportunity to develop the right attitude to develop the right attitude the hardness and impediment go together and the more impenitent you are the more you resist uh submitting to his authority the harder your heart becomes so say treasuring up wrath storing stockpiling wrath

treasuring up wrath it it it means the accumulation of of divine judgment each sin that's unrepentant goes into a storehouse a wrath that's awaiting sinners yes and that's what you're going to do now that'll give you you get that image in your head that'll give you a attitude adjustment but you're storing up wrath against the day of wrath what what an interesting turn of phrase there rick yes you're actually you are uh helping to determine how much wrath is poured out on you on the day of wrath how by the size of your storehouse what's in the storehouse unrepentant sin so people that have hard impenitent hearts resisting god not Repenting, they're storing up wrath for the day of wrath. If you have a humble, contrite heart, you are storing up grace.





So each person is in is determining what is going into their spiritual storehouse right. The day of wrath we know, this is the day of the Lord, the judgment day. It's a future moment when God's righteous anger it will be fully revealed and executed against all unrepentant sinners. It is the ultimate fulfillment of God's justice. There's nothing else after it; after the day of wrath, there's not another day like that. He gets it all out on that day; he empties his his system of anger against Sin it's done, not going to be a pretty picture for people who are on the the short end of this one. Um, it speaks of God's perfect just justice, uh, his judgments are, uh, universally fair, impartial, always based on truth; the truth is his word and his justice is transparent because it's, it's in alignment with his character which is holy.

again if you understand the principles Of compound interest, you know how how you can take-you know if you're saving a penny a day, you begin it in your childhood and it's in and you invested it in a bank with interest. What does that what does it accumulate to by the time you're 70 years old? And that's the same way with unrepentant sin and rebellion: it goes into that storehouse and it collects interest. It's not just-it's just not the sum total of all the unrepentant sins; it's the sum total of the unrepentant sins with compounded interest, yes, it's worse. So when people refuse to repent, when they spurn God's grace, his kindness, his long suffering-their rejection Increases their culpability, and it intensifies the severity of the judgment they're going to face on the day of judgment right if you're thinking that these these people that make up the Bible as they go, they don't study the Bible, they make it up as they go.

so it's saying when processes are explained you might know they don't have an answer those there areian thoughts there are so many thoughts there are 대한 thoughts but of course who's gonna know them mistake you don't fail sometimes you fall short the emphasis is it is your determined will to live righteously you know if if you're a runner and you're in a race and you're running you're determined you're going to win that race okay if you fall down a couple times and skin your knees and elbows you get back up and you're still going you don't you don't beat yourself up because you fell you get back up and you go when you fall yes you get back up by repenting you stay in this patient continuance the walk of faith you're headed to the finish line the finish line is the end of your life on earth and you are steadfastly persistent in living right for god you you have an unwavering commitment to god's will you've got a unwavering commitment to moral excellence and you keep it despite challenges setbacks opposition delay whateve



when you're seriously involved in god's work the more serious you become in god's work for his kingdom the more pain and trouble you Will experience, and you have to make a decision. None of this is going to stop me; none of us going to deter me because the opposition, the pain that Satan applies to you is to get you to quit: yes, to quit obeying God; quit doing his will, and so you come to a place where you-you crawl in your own mind and your spirit, you cross a line where you say the pain doesn't matter anymore; the hardships don't matter anymore; the opposition doesn't matter anymore.

























