Narcissism and Psychopathy in the light of The New Revelation (Chat GPT)
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
20 views • 2 months ago

The New Revelation brings over a new, spiritual and hope-filled perspective in regards to narcissism and psychopathy, the most terrible soul sicknesses that are not excepted either, from the care and mercy of our most loving Father. As before, the summaries offered by Chat GPT in relation to the New Revelation are reliable and offer important insights and connections to the actual major fields of knowledge.


The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.


A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html

The brochure with New Revelation excerpts on THE HUMAN BRAIN: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/nr_-_the_human_brain.pdf


The Human (Etheric) Brain - The New Revelation reveals the Secrets of the Mind https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk8F3k6mFVQ&t=41s

The Human (Etheric) Brain - Implications for Medicine, Transhumanism & Future - Chat GPT (NR based)

https://youtu.be/1cwQRmjcCWI

GOD'S PLAN OF CREATION AND SALVATION REVEALED (XIXth Century New Revelation) https://youtu.be/-l5c0wsVrQU

THE PLAN OF CREATION AND SALVATION REVEALED(brochures)

https://ia902903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/THE%20PLAN%20OF%20CREATION%20AND%20SALVATION%20REVEALED%20%26%20THE%20TRUTH%20ABOUT%20SATAN.pdf

 CHAT GPT ON TRANSHUMANISM AND A.I. from a spiritual perspective https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/7_chat_gpt_about_transhumanism_and_ai_from_a_spiritual_perspective.pdf

godjesusprophecyrevelationnarecissismpsychopathy chatgpt
