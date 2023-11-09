BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Fallout From Pope Francis' Suspension Of Ordinations By France's Most Faithful Bishop
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 11/09/2023

John-Henry Westen Show


Nov 8, 2023


On June 2, 2022, Bishop Dominque Rey of the Diocese of Toulon-Fréjus, France, announced that he had received a letter from Pope Francis' Vatican, indefinitely suspending him from performing ordinations. The problem for the Vatican seems to have been the bishop being open to ordaining Traditional Latin Mass priests and having too many young priests in his diocese. Despite letters, a visit to Rome, and the innumerable prayers of the faithful, no reason has yet been given by Rome to explain the reason for the ban. Bishop Rey, however, remains faithful to the spirit of the Gospel and obedience to Pope Francis' Vatican. Join John-Henry Westen now as he discusses with Bishop Rey and seminarian Abbé Thomas Duchesne the hardships imposed on the Diocese of Toulon-Fréjus and how the faithful are remaining steadfast in their Catholic Faith.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ua89p-the-fallout-from-pope-francis-suspension-of-ordinations-by-frances-most-fai.html

Keywords
faithpope francisfrancefalloutbishophardshipsjohn-henry westensuspensionordinationsdominique reyabbe thomas duchesne
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy