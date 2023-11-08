Righty Tighty, Lefty loosey – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Show 87: Logic dictates but truth rules. In any case, what was made to work a certain way, will not necessarily work in other ways. But truth is truth and it will only work if used as truth. If used in falsehood it is only deception. Not truth!
New
24/7 streaming of all
shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/