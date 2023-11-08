Righty Tighty, Lefty loosey – Scott Hensler

Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist

Show 87: Logic dictates but truth rules. In any case, what was made to work a certain way, will not necessarily work in other ways. But truth is truth and it will only work if used as truth. If used in falsehood it is only deception. Not truth!

