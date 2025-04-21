Wishful Thinking - End The Fed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Finally got around to modeling and animating my Logo...
Testing Performance...
Time to have some fun with it! >:)
•some books you all should read:
- 1866, “Financial Imposters” -Lysander Spooner:
https://aier.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Spooner-Two_Treatises.pdf
- 1890, “The Great Red Dragon” (The London Money Powers):
https://archive.org/details/greatreddragonor00wool
- 1912 Congressman Lindbergh's 1st Warning about the Banking Cartel:
"Banking Currency and The Money Trust"
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ly2qbyfaWtQyLoqw/
- 1915, “The Great Conspiracy of the House of Morgan and How to Defeat It” -Henry Langford Loucks:
https://archive.org/details/cu31924013900570
- 1917 Lindbergh's 2nd Warning about the Banking Cartel causing World War I for Profit:
"Why is Your Country at War?"
https://archive.org/details/whyisyourcountr00lindgoog
- 1933 Congressman Mcfadden describes in detail the corrupt mechanism of the Central Bank, and accuses the FED of 32 Criminal Charges:
https://archive.org/details/expose-fed
- 1934, “The Robber Barons” -Matthew Josephson
https://archive.org/details/robberbaronsgrea00jose
- 1936, “Rulers of America” -Anna Rochester
https://archive.org/details/1939RulersOfAmericaAStudyOfFinanceCapitalARochester/
- 1937, “America's 60 Families” -Ferdinand Lundberg:
https://archive.org/details/ferdinandlundbergamericas60familiesvanguardpress1937
- 1943, “Out Of Debt Out Of Danger” -Congressman Jerry Voorhies
https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.224092
- 1954 Eustace Mullins Writes an expose' on the men behind the FED:
"The Federal Reserve Conspiracy"
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-Yc5BED-gpTNRjLh6/
- 2013 Understand the Theft in detail - Hidden Secrets of Money:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0
- Another LIST of books (with some overlap):
https://archive.org/details/anti-fed-book-list-flyer