Wishful Thinking - End The Fed
MaxCypher
MaxCypher
64 views • 5 months ago

Finally got around to modeling and animating my Logo...
Testing Performance...
Time to have some fun with it! >:)


•some books you all should read:


- 1866, “Financial Imposters” -Lysander Spooner:

https://aier.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Spooner-Two_Treatises.pdf


- 1890, “The Great Red Dragon” (The London Money Powers):

https://archive.org/details/greatreddragonor00wool


- 1912 Congressman Lindbergh's 1st Warning about the Banking Cartel:

"Banking Currency and The Money Trust"

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ly2qbyfaWtQyLoqw/


- 1915, “The Great Conspiracy of the House of Morgan and How to Defeat It” -Henry Langford Loucks:

https://archive.org/details/cu31924013900570


- 1917 Lindbergh's 2nd Warning about the Banking Cartel causing World War I for Profit:

"Why is Your Country at War?"

https://archive.org/details/whyisyourcountr00lindgoog


- 1933 Congressman Mcfadden describes in detail the corrupt mechanism of the Central Bank, and accuses the FED of 32 Criminal Charges:

https://archive.org/details/expose-fed


- 1934, “The Robber Barons” -Matthew Josephson

https://archive.org/details/robberbaronsgrea00jose


- 1936, “Rulers of America” -Anna Rochester

https://archive.org/details/1939RulersOfAmericaAStudyOfFinanceCapitalARochester/


- 1937, “America's 60 Families” -Ferdinand Lundberg:

https://archive.org/details/ferdinandlundbergamericas60familiesvanguardpress1937


- 1943, “Out Of Debt Out Of Danger” -Congressman Jerry Voorhies

https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.224092


- 1954 Eustace Mullins Writes an expose' on the men behind the FED:

"The Federal Reserve Conspiracy"

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-Yc5BED-gpTNRjLh6/


- 2013 Understand the Theft in detail - Hidden Secrets of Money:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0


- Another LIST of books (with some overlap):

https://archive.org/details/anti-fed-book-list-flyer




