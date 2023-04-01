CHINA DECLARES NEW WORLD ORDER! - Everything Is About To Change!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the declaration by China and the BRICS coalition of a "New World Order" as de-dollarization escalates quickly.

The plot to make China the world's biggest powerhouse has been going on for decades and now that technocracy is being set in stone globally while the US dollar collapses and countless major countries move to a new world reserve currency system based on a basket of currencies at BRICS, it seems there's no going back.

BRICS is now shaking the world order exactly as it was supposed to. Utilizing shortages of food and energy while scripting false flag wars like in Ukraine and Taiwan, the new order has their excuse to move into the tyrannical, technocratic cashless society.

Everything world wide is about to change at the blink of an eye.





In this video, we report on the history of this move and the declaration by China and Russia for a "New World Order."





World Alternative Media

2023