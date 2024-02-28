The rise of Nimrod.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #53; A study into Genesis chapters 4 into chapter 11 display the evil of fallen angels before the flood and how Satan continued his attacks after the flood. Satan has seeds still active on the earth, he has agents and useless idiots all around the cosmic system. The Days of NOAH before and shortly after the flood give great insight to what may lay ahead heading into the end times.