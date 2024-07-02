RT News July 2, 2024 9AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 2, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
As Western weapons pour into Ukraine, Russian forces take aim, and advance along the front lines in the conflict. The Director of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City describes seven months of torture he endured while held at an Israeli prison, without any charges. The US Supreme Court rules that presidents have full immunity from prosecution for official acts. It follows the January 6th case against Donald Trump expanding executive powers to a level never seen before. San Francisco lowers the bar, as its annual Pride parade spirals into debauchery, with attendees performing sex acts in front of children sparking outrage.