© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Todd Coconato LIVE at Chatsworth Foursquare Church (CA)
Such a powerful time in Los Angeles, California @ Chatsworth 4 Sqaure Church. God is moving! Full alter! Great turnout!! So good to see so many of you come!! Thank you Pastors Jerry and Juliet for the honor of being invited out! We love you!
https://www.chatsworthfoursquarechurch.org/
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To support this ministry: www.ToddCoconato.com/give