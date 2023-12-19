⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 December 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled eight attacks of the AFU 14th and 60th mechanised brigades, as well as inflicted losses on units of the 115th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled five attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th and 116th mechanised brigades near Chervonaya Dibrova and Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 185 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Maryinka, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th, 42nd, and 93rd mechanised brigades close to Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian troops, three armoured personnel carriers, and four motor vehicles. In addition, in the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled one attack and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Msta-S howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled one attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 14th National Guard Brigade and inflicted losses on manpower of the AFU 117th and 118th mechanised brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

◽️ In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery strikes at enemy deployment areas, the AFU losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and two Giatsint-B howitzers.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one ammunition depot of the AFU 115th Mechanised Brigade, one Pelican air defence radar, as well as engaged manpower and military hardware in 112 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence units intercepted six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Korsunka, Radensk, Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region), and Nesteriyanka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ In total, 553 airplanes and 259 helicopters, 9,867 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,177 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,189 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,397 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 16,453 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.