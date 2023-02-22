Tom Renz | Are We at War?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If we were at war how would you know? How many coincidences have to occur before we see that we are under attack? The #WEF #CCP and the one world globalists have an agenda and we are seeing it play out. We said we were never going to forget after 9/11, yet it seems like we've forgotten. #DeathJabs #TrainDerailments #FoodSupply #Inflation #Corruption #ThisIsWar #Truth #PatriotAct #SoftTargets